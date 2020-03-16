Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 31,262 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of F5 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $168.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

