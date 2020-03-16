Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 219,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 300,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

FCX stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.