Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.21 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

