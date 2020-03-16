Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $3.77 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $205.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

