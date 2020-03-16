Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $4.19 Million in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.