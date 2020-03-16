Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $129.24 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.65.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

