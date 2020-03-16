Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $61.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

