Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

