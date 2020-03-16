Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of LEMB opened at $38.99 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

