Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $313.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

