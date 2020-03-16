Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

