Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,264 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,264 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $302.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $232.95 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.