Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 15,122 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $213.07 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $173.14 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

