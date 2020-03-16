Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 9,407 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

