Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $3.75 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE BSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

