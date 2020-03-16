Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $4.32 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,409,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $221.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

