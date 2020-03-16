Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 22.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 378,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after buying an additional 68,717 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

