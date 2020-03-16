Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $4.43 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,638,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.