Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $4.44 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $548,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $128.53 and a one year high of $193.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

