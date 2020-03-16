Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 413,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 1,451,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

