Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

