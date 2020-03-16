Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.83 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

