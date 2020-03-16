Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 45,540 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1,607.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of BioLife Solutions worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.