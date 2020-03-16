Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 48,298 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1,753.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

