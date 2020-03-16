Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 103,558 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.22 on Monday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.