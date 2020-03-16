Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 327.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

