Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPH opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

