Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,561 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII opened at $13.00 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

