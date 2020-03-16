Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NCR were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NCR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NCR by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in NCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

