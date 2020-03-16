Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 1,747.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $111,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark K. Olson bought 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $908,100. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

