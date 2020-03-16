Bank of Montreal Can Has $718,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

GPI stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

