Bank of Montreal Can Has $727,000 Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1,013.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTS. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $8.13 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 52,500 shares of company stock worth $485,900 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

