Bank of Montreal Can Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

