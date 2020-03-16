Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 2,664.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $124,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

