Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $48.11 on Monday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.