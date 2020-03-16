Bank of Montreal Can Invests $697,000 in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Matinas BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

