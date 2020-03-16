Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,336 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJW opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

