Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

