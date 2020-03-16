Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1,730.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

