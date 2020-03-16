Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,717,000 after buying an additional 2,142,162 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

