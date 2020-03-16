Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,503 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in II-VI were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $24.84 on Monday. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. BTIG Research upped their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

