Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,746 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of IBKC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.