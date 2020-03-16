Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BZUN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Baozun has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

