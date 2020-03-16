Barclays PLC Acquires 6,862 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

