Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Triple-S Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triple-S Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $323.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

