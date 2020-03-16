Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

In other news, insider Stephen Green purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBLI. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Global Indemnity Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

