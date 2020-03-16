Barclays PLC Buys 28,333 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Avid Bioservices worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

