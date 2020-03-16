Barclays PLC Buys 4,531 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Orthopediatrics worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of KIDS opened at $36.39 on Monday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.