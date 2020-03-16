Barclays PLC Buys 4,677 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

