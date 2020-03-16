Barclays PLC Buys 9,027 Shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of FedNat worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FedNat by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FedNat by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in FedNat by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

